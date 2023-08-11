Police confirm looting incidents took place in Athlone during Cape Town taxi strike

Western Cape police on Friday confirmed two cases of theft have been opened for investigation after a food delivery truck was looted in Athlone. In a video seen on social media, scores of mostly young people were seen fleeing with food items from the truck, which had been delivering stock to a supermarket on Thursday.

Looting: Athole, Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/O4XbLML0f1 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 10, 2023 Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said no arrests had been made and police investigations were continuing. He confirmed the looting incident took place on the corner of 6th Avenue and Dunster Road, Athlone, with a case of theft registered with the police.

Also in Athlone, a quick thinking shop owner was able to prevent looters when he acted quickly and took preventative measures. “In an unrelated matter an attempt was made to loot a grocery store in Hadji Ebrahim Road,” Swartbooi said. “The owner of the shop managed to close the shop and the looters damaged his vehicle,” he said.

He said a case of malicious damage to property had been opened and no arrests have been made. Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape division of the SA National Taxi Council reached an agreement to end the minibus taxi strike on Thursday. The strike had lasted seven days, causing over 800,000 pupils to miss school and preventing thousands of workers from going to work.