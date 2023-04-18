Police confiscate illegal mining equipment, three suspects arrested in Sekhukhune District

Cape Town - Police confiscated illegal mining equipment valued at R67 000 in separate locations and arrested three alleged illegal immigrants in the Sekhukhune District. The confiscation of the illegal mining equipment comes after disruptive operations under the Apel policing area in Sekhukhune District on Monday conducted led by the Provincial Illegal Mining Task Team together with Provincial Organised Crime Unit.

During these operations, three illegal immigrants were also arrested at Zeekoegart mountain farm. Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that police members were conducting an operation when they noticed a group of people busy with illegal mining activities at the mountain and immediately pounced on the suspects. “The suspects started to run away to different directions after noticing the police, and three were immediately nabbed while others managed to evade an arrest.

“Illegal mining equipment comprising of one generator, jackhammer and three shovels worth R17 000 were confiscated during the arrest of the three undocumented Zimbabwean Nationals,” Ledwaba said. Picture: Supplied/Facebook Ledwaba added that police proceeded to Ga-Phasha village and continued with the operations and found another group of illegal miners who managed to flee the scene and left behind their equipment. “Subsequently, three generators, jackhammers, valued at R50 000 were also seized during the operation.