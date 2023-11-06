Police confiscate R22 million worth of illicit cigarettes en route from Joburg to Cape Town

Police in the Western Cape arrested two men on Sunday after the truck they were bust with a cargo of illicit goods from Johannesburg to Cape Town. The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said the suspects were arrested at about 10.30am by members attached to the Anti Economical Infrastructure Task Team and Provincial Extortion Task Team.

“The information was operationalised and the relevant role players were mobilised for a joint operation the truck was intercepted near the Joostenberg Weighbridge along the N1 highway in the direction of Cape Town. “After further investigations, the members discovered a large consignment of illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R22 million destined for a warehouse in Montagu Gardens,” van Wyk said. The truck was pulled off alongside the N1 highway en route to Cape Town. Photo: SAPS Border Police and Customs verified the illicit cigarettes and two men, aged 34 and 62 were arrested.

The duo is currently being detained at the Klapmuts police station on charges of possession and transporting of illicit goods. They are expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court once charged. In a separate incident, officers attached to Operation Restore arrested two women in separate incidents on Sunday after receiving information about drugs being sold and kept at two addresses in Kraaifontein.

At the first address in Petunia Street in Scottsville, officers found nine packets of tik and cash believed to be the proceeds of a crime. A 41-year-old woman was arrested. At the second address in 7th Avenue in Eikendal, officers seized 186 mandrax tablets and 15 packers of tik.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested. Once charged, the women are expected to appear in the Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court. [email protected]