Police constable arrested during Operation Vala Umgodi

A police operation in the North West led to the arrest of one of their own during Operation Vala Umgodi. The operation is aimed at clamping down on illegal mining activities.

North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the team was operationalised after it received information about a smelter house in Khuma, Extension 1 on Friday. “The team pounced on the unsuspecting suspects and found two men, aged 35 and 37, who were in the process of allegedly refining gold-bearing material. The duo were immediately arrested,” Myburgh said. “Upon further investigation, it was realised that one of the suspects is a local police officer. They were charged for conspiracy to commit an offence, manufacturing of illegal gold without a permit and possession of unwrought gold-bearing material.“

The 37-year-old police constable has also been charged with defeating the ends of justice. “During the bust, the team seized illegal mining equipment such as an oxygen bottle, LPG Gas bottle, a scale and suspected gold-bearing material,” Myburgh said. The two suspects are expected to appear in the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The North West Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed the arrests and commended the members for their continued efforts in the fight against illicit mining activities. Kwena also said this arrest will send a strong message that police officers involved in criminal activities will be held accountable for their crimes. In a separate incident, members of the Stilfontein K9 Unit arrested a suspect alleged to be involved in truck hijackings.

“Initial reports indicated that on Saturday afternoon members saw that an Isuzu Truck was losing its cargo, which consisted of a variety of alcohol products. The truck was driven in Davill Sreet in Walkerville, Klerksdorp. Members pulled the truck over when the driver and passenger allegedly jumped out and ran away,” Myburgh said. Officers caught the driver of the truck and seized two firearms, one of which was a toy gun. [email protected]