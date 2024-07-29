Police crack down on illegal mining in Northern Cape

The South African Police Service says it is making strides to combat illegal mining in the Northern Cape. Committed to tackling illegal mining in the Northern Cape, the SAPS have collaborated with various stakeholders to address the issue.

Recent operations conducted by multi-disciplinary teams have led to significant arrests and interventions. The teams, comprising members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the Department of Home Affairs Immigration Services, Springbok K9, Port Nolloth Crime Prevention Units, and Provincial Traffic officers, conducted a series of operations starting on Thursday, 25 July. In a police statement, Sergeant Timothy Sam said these efforts resulted in the arrest of 22 individuals for illegal mining activities and violations of the Immigration Act.

In the Namakwa District, 15 undocumented immigrants were apprehended during vehicle checkpoints at the Port Nolloth/Kleinsee intersection and the Bontakoe informal settlement. Additionally, several traffic fines were issued for various offences. The detained suspects are currently being processed and verified by officials from the Department of Home Affairs Immigration Services before facing formal charges and potential deportation. In the Frances Baard District, seven individuals were arrested for illegal mining, and several undocumented foreign nationals were detained for verification.

The teams also ensured safety at two major events in Kimberley through crime prevention and visibility patrols. Numerous mining tools believed to be used in illegal mining were confiscated during these operations. The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. "If you see something, say something. Report illegal mining to the SAPS Crime Stop at 08600 10111," said Sam.