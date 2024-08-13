Police crime intelligence officers arrested after Joburg man was kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of R180,000

Four police officers attached to the crime intelligence unit and two civilians have been arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (also known as the Hawks) for alleged corruption, extortion, kidnapping, and assault. Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said a case was registered at Honeydew police station in February, after it was reported on January 30.

“A victim was approached by the police officers dressed in civilian clothes. They drove with him and parked outside Fairlands police station and informed him that they were investigating a case of fraud against him,” said Ramovha. The victim was taken to his house in Fourways, where he was assaulted. The assailants took his phone and transferred R180,000 from his bank account into one of their bank accounts.

After the robbery ordeal, the assailants threatened the victim, before they dropped him off in Roodepoort. “Macdonald Musundwa Nethavhani, 31, Ayanda Meya, 29, Fhumulani Netsianda, 31, and Wisani Ngobeni, 31, all constables attached to crime intelligence (unit) in Johannesburg were arrested over the weekend,” said Ramovha. “Two civilians, Ramiel Singh, 37, and Mphoto Cyril Sehoene, 28, handed themselves over to the Hawks investigators (on Monday) morning.”

The Hawks in Gauteng have arrested four SAPS crime intelligence officers and two civilians after a Joburg man was kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of R180,000. Picture: Supplied/Hawks The six accused people appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. They were granted R3,000 bail each. Ramovha said the matter was postponed to September 30, pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, Gauteng provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has praised the investigators for the arrests. Gauteng head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa. Picture: Hawks “Police officers are supposed to uphold the law and protect the public. We will spare no resources to ensure that those who involve themselves in criminal activities face the full might of the law,” said Kadwa. “Let this serve as a warning to those who think they can abuse the resources of the State for nefarious purposes.”