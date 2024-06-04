Police detective shot dead, his woman passenger injured by assailants following them in Mercedes-Benz

Police in Limpopo have condemned the brutal murder of an off-duty police officer, Detective Sergeant Luanda Rice Ringani, 41, who was shot dead while he was in the company of a woman passenger, aged 25. The police officer was murdered on Sunday night at Mamadimo Park in the Mankweng policing precinct.

“The local police responded to a shooting incident at about 9.50pm. Upon arrival, they found the police officer and a female passenger with multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. The detective sergeant was declared dead at the scene by the emergency medical personnel, while the woman victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Detective Sergeant Luanda Rice Ringani, 41, was shot dead in Limpopo, while his woman passenger was shot, but survived the attack. File Picture: Boxer Ngwenya “According to preliminary information, the victims (the police detective and his female passenger) noticed that they were being followed by a suspicious silver Mercedes-Benz with Gauteng registration and they drove to the woman's residence in Mamadimo for safety,” said Mashaba.

The assailants in the Mercedes-Benz followed the victims to the woman’s residence. Several shots were fired at the two before they could enter the woman’s yard. The assailants then fled the scene. “The deceased officer was a dedicated member of the detective services attached to Polokwane SAPS. A case of murder and an attempted murder have been opened,” said Mashaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, accompanied by other SAPS senior management, including members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation unit and forensics teams, visited the crime scene.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. File Picture: Supplied / SAPS Hadebe has directed the police officers in the province to mobilise resources to ensure the swift apprehension of the assailants who killed the detective, and injured the woman. “We have mobilised resources at our disposal to ensure the swift apprehension of the suspects. We urge anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist the police in their efforts to arrest the suspects,” said Hadebe. The provincial police commissioner has also expressed “heartfelt” condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased officer.