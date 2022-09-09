Police divers go head to head with aggressive hippo and free trapped crocodile while retrieving man’s body from Limpopo river

Durban – Police rescue teams often have to swim through murky waters and brave dizzying heights in their line of work. Earlier this week, teams had to brave aggressive hippos and even free a trapped crocodile as they tried to retrieve a man’s body from a damn in Ritavi in Polokwane's Mopani district. Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said two men had gone into the river, near Tzaneen to remove illegal fishing nets, set up by poachers.

“They were busy removing nets using a canoe without life jackets and in the process, one of the nets caught a crocodile during their pulling of the nets. The crocodile managed to pull away and the canoe capsized; both the farm workers fell into the dam and one of the them managed to swim out while the other one drowned. The victim was identified as Guidance Manganye, aged 26, from Giyani in Mopani,” he said. Seabi explained that a search operation was set up but had to be suspended due to failing light. Safety was also another factor as the dam is home to crocodiles and hippos.

Police divers have been hailed after having to brave croc and hippo infested waters to retrieve a farm worker’s body. Picture: SAPS Police divers have been hailed after having to brave croc and hippo infested waters to retrieve a farm worker’s body. Picture: SAPS “The rescue team had to acquire suitable equipment to repel the hippos before retrieving the body. After long and gruelling hours the body was retrieved from the dam and not before the team had to negotiate their way, be alert and cautious about the presence of these dangerous animals,” he said.

The team managed to retrieve the man’s body and an inquest has been opened. Meanwhile, Provincial SAPS Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, praised the teams for their bravery. “These are members whose task is to carry out rescue operations and save lives, even under extreme and strenuous circumstances. I am really proud of this dedicated winning team which is always geared towards bringing back smiles to the faces and closures to the affected families,” Hadebe said.

In June, a 59-year-old woman was killed following a hippo attack at the iSimangaliso Wetland Park in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The woman and two others were harvesting incema (African grass for matting) when they were attacked. The two escaped unharmed. IOL