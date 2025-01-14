Police find stolen Ford Ranger bakkie with a firearm and ammunition after suspects flee

Police recovered a white Ford Ranger bakkie that was allegedly stolen, with the vehicle containing a firearm and ammunition in Limpopo. SA Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said on January 13, at around 2am, personnel of the Westenburg SAPS under Capricorn District were conducting patrol duties when they got information of a stolen white Ford Ranger bakkie travelling near Kuschke Secondary School.

"Police immediately started with a search until the bakkie was positively spotted and tried to stop it but drove off at high speed and a car chase ensued until R101 public road at Almadal," Thakeng said. The bakkie was examined, and officers discovered a firearm with a substantial amount of ammunition. According to early findings, a white Ford Ranger bakkie was reported stolen in Pretoria North, Gauteng. Police confiscated he bakkie, together with the firearm and ammunition on the spot.

A manhunt has been launched to capture the suspects. Anyone with information that might help with the investigations is requested to contact the Investigating Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Dithutle Molepo, at 082 565 8566, the Crime Stop line, 086 001 0111, the local police station, or MySAPSApp. Police investigations are ongoing.

In a similar case, on Friday, January 10, Cape Town authorities impounded a luxury sports car that was allegedly linked to crime. "If you saw the McLaren around the Deep South under police escort, it was not a VIP. The luxury sports car was on its way to the pound," said Safety and Security Mayco member, JP Smith. "Members received word that the vehicle had been previously implicated in a crime originating from Boksburg in Gauteng. The vehicle was spotted on Kommetjie Road, and multiple enforcement vehicles brought the vehicle to a stop, preventing any chance of escape."