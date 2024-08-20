Police hunt for attackers after man accused of stealing electricity cables beaten to death in Limpopo village

A 37-year-old man was fatally assaulted by community members in Limpopo after he was accused of stealing electricity cables. The mob justice incident occurred on Sunday night, at around 10pm.

Police received a complaint about a mob that was severely assaulting the accused man at Xigamani village, and the officers rushed to the scene hoping to intervene and rescue the man. “While driving along Mphambo village, 10 kilometres ahead to the crime scene, they were stopped by the community who showed them a lifeless body of a 37-year-old male victim inside a wheelbarrow with severe injuries on the forehead,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Members of the emergency medical services were summoned to the scene and they declared the victim dead.

Police were later informed that the deceased was assaulted by a mob at Xigamani village after he was accused of stealing electrical cables. “It is unknown how the deceased ended up at Mphambo village, a few metres from the local clinic, but police investigations are ongoing,” said Ledwaba. The identity of the deceased man has not been revealed by police.

“Anyone with information that can assist with the investigations should contact the investigating officer Sergeant Mpho Mbooi on 081 559 9546, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or My SAPS App,” the police appealed. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered the police at Malamulele to “work tirelessly using the available resources to ensure the apprehension of suspects of the mob justice incident”. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe In April, Hadebe condemned another incident where a man was brutally killed in an apparent mob justice attack at Kanana section in Makhushane village under the Namakgale policing precinct.