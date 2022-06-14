Police hunt for fraudster who posed as a cop asking for donations ‘to feed the poor’

Durban - Durban police are looking for a man who is allegedly posing as a police Captain and asking the public for donations to feed the poor. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the alleged fraudster contacted businesses pretending to be a Captain within the South African Police Service, claiming he works with a non-profit organisation.

Naicker said his modus operandi was to claim that he has been let down by his sponsors at the last moment and he requires 85 loaves of bread to feed the poor. “When the owner of the business agrees to the sponsorship, he forwards them a bank account number via WhatsApp using a serving police officer’s picture as his profile picture to con the sponsor. “He does not provide the sponsor with his NPO registration details and insists on cash instead of collecting the bread when sponsors make that suggestion,” Naicker said.

Police said they believed the man operated in eThekwini and surrounding areas. “We once again urge communities to be mindful of such scams and not to hand over cash to people that they have not met in person. There are a number of registered charities and one should always verify their particulars before making donations,” he said. Police are appealing to anyone who has been approached by this fraudster or knows of his identity to contact Captain Thamie Khoza from the Berea police station on 082 411 6408.

