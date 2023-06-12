Police hunt for gunman who wounded 15 patrons in Soshanguve tavern shooting

Pretoria – Tshwane police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot and wounded 15 patrons at a tavern in Soshanguve on Sunday. Police were called to the scene of a shooting incident and when they arrived, they found several people with gunshot wounds, who were taken to the local clinic and hospitals.

“According to information at hand, an unknown suspect entered the tavern while patrons were sitting drinking liquor ,and without saying anything he just started shooting randomly,” said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi. Nevhuhulwi said the motive for the shooting is not yet known and no arrests have been made. “A case with 15 counts of attempted murder has been opened for further investigations,” she said.

Police have requested anyone with information who can assist them with their investigation to contact Crime Stop line on 08600 10111 or report anonymous tip-offs on the MySAPS app. Meanwhile, on Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew criminal charges against six accused in the Nomzamo tavern shooting incident which left 16 people dead in Orlando, Soweto, on July 14, 2022. NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the prosecuting unit concluded that there were no prospects of a successful prosecution.