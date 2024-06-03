Police hunt for Limpopo community members who turned tables and brutally killed armed robber

Police at Mankweng, under the Capricorn District in Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for community members who killed an alleged robber in a mob attack incident. The murder incident happened at a local spaza shop in Mamadimo Park, at around 10pm on Thursday last week.

“According to reports, the police were called to a complaint of business robbery at Mamadimo Park. Upon arrival, they found an unknown male lying on the ground with injuries on the forehead,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The emergency medical services (EMS) were immediately summoned to the scene and on arrival they declared the motionless man dead. An armed robber shot a spaza shop owner twice, before Limpopo community members intervened and brutally murdered the armed robber. File Picture: Boxer Ngwenya “According to information, the said person allegedly accosted a spaza shop owner and pointed him with a firearm and demanded money. The owner complied and gave him money, but the suspect demanded more,” said Ledwaba.

“When he failed to give him more money, the suspect shot him on the thigh and waist. The owner screamed for help and the community came to his rescue and managed to disarm, and severely assault him. The suspect succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while the owner of the spaza shop was later taken to the hospital for medical assistance.” Ledwaba said police in Limpopo are investigating, seeking to identify the community members responsible for the murder of the alleged robber. “Anyone with information that can assist in the arrest of the suspects should urgently contact the investigating officer Sergeant Solomon Malemela on 076 749 8403, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or use My SAPS App,” the police appealed.

In February, IOL reported that a suspected copper cable thief had been brutally killed by community members in Limpopo. The suspected copper cable thief was killed in a mob attack, just outside Giyani. At the time, Ledwaba said the victim had been hired by other alleged cable thieves to transport the stolen cable when they came under attack.