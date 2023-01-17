Police hunt for suspects who torched 49 homes in Port St Johns

Durban - Police are on the hunt for suspects who torched 49 homesteads in Port St Johns in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said suspects went on a rampage and burnt down several houses in Bhuje Village.

He said people had been asleep in their homes at the time, but thankfully, no injuries or fatalities had been reported. “As a result, about 49 homesteads were burnt, and this has left scores of the villagers destitute. “According to the reports, during the attack, houses were set alight while others were severely damaged. No injuries nor fatalities were reported, as people allegedly escaped unharmed.

He said the motive for these attacks is unknown, but stock theft and ongoing faction fights cannot be ruled out. “Cases of arson, malicious injury to property have been registered for investigation.” The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, has immediately ordered the establishment of a high-level task team to trek down and arrest the suspects who are responsible for the extensive damage.

“It is alleged that during the invasion, the suspects also damaged the transformer in order to cut electricity and any other form of communication in the area. “This created difficulty in communication with some community leaders and police who were doing patrols in the nearby villages. Police deployments continue to monitor and patrol the villages of Port St Johns in order to restore peace and stability. Anyone with information can contact Colonel Mthengelwa at 071 366 0017 or call the Crime Stop Number 0860 010 111.

