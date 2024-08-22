Police hunt four male suspects, following business robbery in Mogodi village

A manhunt is under way for a group of armed suspects who carried out a business robbery at a timber merchant in Mogodi village on Tuesday, August 20. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said four unknown male suspects attacked staff on duty, tied them up and made off with a substantial quantity of timber, a tractor and various other items valued at over R100,000.

Police responded swiftly to the scene and with community assistance, traced the stolen tractor to an abandoned building in Lebowakgomo location. Some of the stolen property was also recovered after officers responded to a tip-off about a suspect's whereabouts. The provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe praised the prompt action and successful recovery of some stolen items, saying: “We are indebted to our communities for their continued support and positive information, which assists our officers in their investigation.

“We appeal to anyone with information to come forward and assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice,” said Hadebe. A case of business robbery has been registered, and the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Michael Magadani, can be contacted at 072 029 7499. The information can also be shared via Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the My SAPS App.