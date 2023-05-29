Police hunt killers of Gauteng health inspector and wife

Pretoria – Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who gunned down the chief environmental health practitioner at the Emfuleni local municipality and his wife. The couple was shot dead in their home in Boipatong, Vanderbijlpark and their bodies were discovered on Friday morning.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police attended a complaint where on arrival they found a female victim lying on the floor. “Another victim, a man, was found inside the house with a gunshot wound,’ she said. Nevhuhulwi added that one of the rooms in the house was ransacked but it there was no indication of anything stolen.

“The circumstances that led to these gruesome murders are unknown and investigations are under way,” she said. Nevhuhulwi said they are calling on anyone who may have information about the incident to contact their nearest police stations or the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can be reported on MySapsApp. In another incident, an off-duty Durban police officer was shot and killed in what appears to be a suspected road rage case on Sunday evening.

The shooting incident took place at around 8pm on Bhekisisa Road in the Mahlabathini area in KwaNgcolosi, Hillcrest. KZN provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Information at police's disposal shows that the 34-year-old off-duty police officer was driving from a wedding with his wife when another motorist drove recklessly and blocked the deceased path. “An altercation reportedly ensued, and the driver of the other vehicle pulled out a gun.

“The officer, who was still in his car, also pulled out his private firearm, but the suspect was the first one to fire several shots at him. He was declared dead at the scene.” Netshiunda said the policeman’s wife, who was seated at the back of the car, escaped unharmed. Police said that the victim was stationed at the Mariannhill Public Order Policing unit.