Police hunt two foreign nationals for brutal farm murder in Limpopo

A brutal farm murder in Groblersdal, Limpopo, five years ago has seen the police urge the public to help them bring the two suspects to book. Tobias Moyo, 51, and Fanie Sergio Makwakwa, 31, both foreign nationals, are are still being sought, five years after a horrible incident on August 6, 2017 that killed a farmer and left his family fighting for their lives.

The suspects are believed to have important information about a attack on a local farmer and his family, which left the farmer dead and several family members hospitalised. The South African Police Services (SAPS) in Groblersdal, Sekhukhune District, has made an urgent call for the couple to "avail themselves to the nearest police station." The crime, committed on August 6, 2017, involved a group of males storming the farm. According to reports, the men assaulted the farmer, causing his death, and then attacked his family, who required medical attention and later discharged. .

“Murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking, unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition took place at a farm near Groblersdal.” said Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, Police spokesperson. Four individuals were arrested shortly after the incident, two on August 6, 2017 and the other two on August 8, 2017. Bail was initially denied, but later granted. In a tragic twist, one of the suspects died before appearing in court, while the second was released. The case was then transferred to the Polokwane High Court. The two remaining suspects were scheduled to appear in court on August 23, 2017, but did not show up.

“Warrants of arrest were issued against the two suspects who were supposed to appear before court but they were nowhere to be found.” said Ledwaba. SAPS is appealing to the public for assistance in locating Moyo and Makwakwa. "Anyone who can identify the people on the pictures or with information on the whereabouts of the suspects should contact the Groblersdal police.“