Police in the Free State arrested over 1,100 suspects during the past weekend

As a result of Operation Shanela, police in the Free State have arrested more than 1,100 suspects. The arrests included 77 for drug-related crimes, 30 for malicious damage to property, and 24 for burglaries. During operations, police also confiscated various drugs including mandrax, nyaope, cocaine, and dagga.

One rifle and eight handguns were also confiscated, and five suspects were arrested for the illegal possession of firearms. Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said: "Contact crimes, as one of the most common crimes in our province, prompted members to intensify stop-and-search actions." Through stop and search operations, 59 suspects were arrested for possession of dangerous weapons, while 74 others were arrested for being undocumented.

"Gender-based violence incidents are a thorn in the flesh, and our detectives were also hard at work trying to trace and arrest suspects," said Kareli. There were 429 people on police radar who were tracked and arrested. Additionally, five suspects were arrested for rape, one for attempted rape, and 160 for assaults. Sixty-one drivers were also arrested for driving while under the influence of liquor at multi-disciplinary roadblocks that were held throughout the province.

A total of 144 others were arrested for contravening the Traffic Act. The Free State Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, commended the SAPS and the community for their involvement in the fight against crime. "Community involvement in the fight against crime is assisting in dealing with stubborn crimes."

"We value all information received, no matter how small you might think that is," said Motswenyane. The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, said the organisation’s high-density Operation Shanela, which has made over 100,000 arrests to date, was making progress in the fight against crime. "The operation’s success rested on a multidisciplinary and integrated approach to fighting crime, working together with various government departments and law enforcement agencies such as local, metro, and traffic police officials," said Masemola.