Police in Western Cape nab four in R97,000 mandrax bust after high-speed chase

Four suspects are in custody after Oudtshoorn police seized Mandrax tablets worth R97,000 following a high-speed chase on Tuesday night that ended with a dramatic roadside drug bust. Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the suspects were caught following a tense late-night patrol.

“On Tuesday, April,1, 2025 at about 10.45pm Oudtshoorn police members conducted patrols along Johan Gelderblom Street, Oudtshoorn when a vehicle with the suspects suddenly sped off,” said Spies. As the chase intensified, officers noticed the occupants throwing a parcel from the moving vehicle. “The vigilant members caught up with the vehicle and upon inspecting the parcel, found 1943 mandrax and 27 halve tablets,” said Spies.

A further search revealed an undisclosed amount of cash in the suspects’ possession. The four suspects, aged 20, 34, 35 and 40, were immediately arrested and charged with drug dealing. They remain in police custody and are expected to appear in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate's Court once formally charged.