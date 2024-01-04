Police intercept bakkie transporting heroin to Thabazimbi from Tanzania

Police have arrested two foreign nationals following the discovery of drugs in a vehicle en route from Tanzania to Thabazini. Officers in Limpopo intercepted the bakkie on January 1.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, said the men were transporting heroin with an estimated street value of R3 million. "Acting on intelligence, officers intercepted the vehicle at R510 en route to Thabazimbi and discovered a substantial quantity of heroin drugs hidden within a false compartment," Mashaba said.

The suspects aged 55 and 56 are currently in custody, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the network behind this significant drug trafficking operation. Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo South African Police Services, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, praised police for their sterling work. “The meticulous operation showcases the dedication of our members in combating and keeping our communities safe and free from the scourge of illegal narcotics,” Mashaba said.

He further urged anyone with additional information related to this case to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. In the Northern Cape, police arrested a 47-year-old Swaziland national after he was caught with dagga at a vehicle checkpoint in Kimberly. Members searched four large crates on the trailer and discovered a consignment of dagga, with an estimated street value of R1.4 million. The bakkie, valued at approximately R400,000 and the trailer valued at approximately R45,000 were also seized.