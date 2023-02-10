Durban - KwaZulu Natal police are investigating a double murder after two people were found dead in Morningside, Durban.
According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, the bodies of the two people, believed to be in their eighties, were inside their house.
“It is suspected that the victims were assaulted to death. It is still unknown if there was anything that was taken from the house.”
It is believed that the two were siblings.
According to an incident report, they were last seen on Sunday by neighbours in Earl Haig Road.
In November, KZN pensioner Mayvis Lieketseng Molefe was found brutally murdered at her home in Underberg.
Her body was found in a pool of blood after she was butchered and covered with a blanket in her home in Stepmore village, Underberg, ward 1 of the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality.
The 62-year-old’s body was discovered by neighbours after she had not been seen for days.
KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza condemned the murder.
“The gruesome murder of Molefe, whose remains were discovered days after the incident, shows that we have a lot of immoral people residing in our society. It is very sad and painful that some families still leave elderly people alone,” Khoza said.
IOL