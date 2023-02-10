According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, the bodies of the two people, believed to be in their eighties, were inside their house.

Durban - KwaZulu Natal police are investigating a double murder after two people were found dead in Morningside, Durban.

“It is suspected that the victims were assaulted to death. It is still unknown if there was anything that was taken from the house.”

It is believed that the two were siblings.

According to an incident report, they were last seen on Sunday by neighbours in Earl Haig Road.