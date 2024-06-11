Police investigate gruesome discovery: Missing woman's body found burnt in bushes

The body of a Mpumalanga woman who had been missing for two days was found burnt in a bush in Mphenyatšatši near Bushbuckridge on Sunday. On Tuesday, police provincial spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said that the neighbours of the woman, who stayed alone, contacted her family after realising that she had not been seen for at least two days.

“Several attempts were made by the family to locate her but they were unsuccessful and the matter was then reported to the Bushbuckridge SAPS whereby a missing person's file was opened on Saturday, June 8,’’ said Mdhluli. Mdhluli added that her burnt body was found a day after she was reported missing. “The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and no arrest was made,” he said.

In another matter, a man's body with gunshot wounds was discovered in Chochocho near Thulamahashe on Monday. “Police at Mhala are still in pursuit of the suspects following the fatal shooting of a man who was found lying motionless on the ground with gunshot wounds. The motive for the killing is also unknown at this stage and no one has been arrested in relation to this case,” Mdhluli added. Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects of the two murder cases to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP.

All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous. Meanwhile, provincial SAPS commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has strongly condemned both incidents and vowed that police will work around the clock with the hope to arrest perpetrators thereof. [email protected]