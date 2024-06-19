Police investigate murder of young man in Lavender Hill

By Ronewa Jessica Mashamba
The Steenberg Police have started an investigation into the murder of a 22-year-old young man on June 18 in Eltister Rd, Lavender Hill.
The police found the young man’s body with multiple stab wounds on the pavement. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
The suspects have not yet been caught and the police are still investigating the crime.
Steenberg community policing forum member Gavin Walbreght said, "I cannot confirm if this was gang-related as the Steenberg SAPS are still investigating the incident to determine who the perpetrators are.
“SAPS has assured us that they have additional forces in the area, and they hope that this is an isolated incident.”
The police have said they are dedicated to solving this case and keeping the community safe. They are asking anyone who knows anything about this crime to come forward, as it will help with the investigation.
In a similar incident, on Tuesday afternoon, June 18, an 18-year-old boy was shot and fatally wounded in Winterhoek Street, Tafelsig, Mitchell’s Plain. The police found him with a gunshot wound to the head, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motive for the killing is still unclear, and the suspects are yet to be arrested.
IOL