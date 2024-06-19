Police investigate murder of young man in Lavender Hill

The Steenberg Police have started an investigation into the murder of a 22-year-old young man on June 18 in Eltister Rd, Lavender Hill.

The police found the young man’s body with multiple stab wounds on the pavement. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The suspects have not yet been caught and the police are still investigating the crime.

Steenberg community policing forum member Gavin Walbreght said, "I cannot confirm if this was gang-related as the Steenberg SAPS are still investigating the incident to determine who the perpetrators are.