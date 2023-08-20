Police kick off Operation Shanela in KZN, seize R2.3 million worth of stolen copper

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have secured the arrest of an illegal scrapyard owner and four others and seized stolen copper valued at R2.3 million, effectively kicking off Operation Shanela in the province. KZN SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said just a few hours after the operation was launched, officers from the Economic Infrastructure Task Team gathered intelligence about copper cables stored in a truck, parked in an Isipingo warehouse.

"Officers discovered that an illegal scrapyard was in operation. A search inside the yard resulted in the recovery of copper cables and bus bars," he said. Netshiunda said the owner failed to account for the illegal copper cables and the bus bars stored in his yard.

"He and other three people who were working at the warehouse were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property. More charges related to economic sabotage are likely to be added as investigations continue," Netshiunda added. The arrested suspects will appear in the local magistrate’s court on Monday. Minister of Police General Bheki Cele, the National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola together with Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and his management team led the provincial launch of Operation Shanela in the province.

Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS management in Durban during the launch of Operation Shanela.