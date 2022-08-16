Police launch manhunt after 9-year-old boy killed in Midrand shooting

Johannesburg - Police have launched a manhunt for suspects after a shooting incident in Midrand on Tuesday afternoon where a 9-year-old boy was killed and his mother left in a critical condition. The 41-year-old mother and her son were taken to a medical care centre after sustaining gunshot wounds in the incident which took place around 3pm on the R101 outside the Turkish Mosque in Midrand.

The son succumbed to his injuries while the mother remains in a critical condition. The third occupant in the car, a 13-year-old girl, escaped unharmed. According to Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, the mother had just picked up her children from school not too far from where the shooting happened when they were approached by two men. The two suspects shot at them and then jumped into a car that was parked nearby and sped off.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. However, a case of attempted murder and murder has been opened for investigation. Police have requested anyone who might have information that can assist the police in apprehending the suspects to call the nearest police station or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Shooting outside the Turkish Mosque in Midrand, JHB. Woman shot and injured. 9-year-old shot dead. Motive unclear. pic.twitter.com/pFZPWcnsuA — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 16, 2022 IOL