Police launch manhunt after a Limpopo pensioner was shot dead in her home

Police are on the manhunt for a suspect following the fatal shooting of a pensioner at her home on Tuesday morning. The incident took place in Tafelkop in Mgababa at around 6am.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said police were alerted to a murder in the area and rushed to the scene. “Upon arrival they found a 70-year-old female victim lying inside the house with gunshot wounds on the forehead.” He said paramedics arrived on scene and after assessment declared the victim deceased.

“The preliminary report indicated that an unknown male suspect entered the house through an opened door and suddenly shot the elderly woman before fleeing the scene on foot,” Ledwaba said. “The suspect was allegedly wearing a balaclava with hand gloves.” Police said a manhunt of the suspect is under way and have appealed to anyone with information that can assist to contact Colonel Malekopela Nkadimeng on 082 319 9602 or Captain Malekutu Phasha on 082 414 6465.

People are also urged to use the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or nearest police station or MySAPSApp Ledwaba said a case of murder was opened and police investigations are continuing. In a similar incident, a mother and son were also shot and killed in their Shawela village home in Limpopo in May.