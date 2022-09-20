Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Police launch manhunt after man shot and four homes set alight in Port St Johns

Published 3h ago

Share

Durban – Police are still searching for the suspects linked to the burning of four homes in Port St Johns on Monday.

A 22-year-old was also shot multiple times and was taken to hospital.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to police, the incident took place on Monday morning in the Majola Administrative Area in Port St Johns.

“Police received an emergency call from members of the community reporting a shooting that had taken place in the area,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

On arrival in Lwandlana, police found that four homesteads had been burnt.

More on this

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and arson.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSNPACrime and courtsAttempted Murder

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj