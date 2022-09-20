Police launch manhunt after man shot and four homes set alight in Port St Johns

Durban – Police are still searching for the suspects linked to the burning of four homes in Port St Johns on Monday. A 22-year-old was also shot multiple times and was taken to hospital.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday morning in the Majola Administrative Area in Port St Johns. “Police received an emergency call from members of the community reporting a shooting that had taken place in the area,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana. On arrival in Lwandlana, police found that four homesteads had been burnt.

