On Tuesday, three armed men allegedly entered the mall in uMhlanga and robbed an MTN store.

Durban - Barely a month after opening, Oceans Mall security guards sprang into action following an armed robbery.

According to reports, an employee was held up at gunpoint while the men helped themselves to smart watches and cellphones before fleeing the scene.

Guards gave chase after the suspects and managed to recover some of the items. No arrests have been made at this stage.

No injuries were reported and police are investigating further.