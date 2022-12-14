Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Police launch manhunt for armed trio who stormed MTN at Durban’s new Oceans Mall

Oceans Mall in uMhlanga: Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Durban - Barely a month after opening, Oceans Mall security guards sprang into action following an armed robbery.

On Tuesday, three armed men allegedly entered the mall in uMhlanga and robbed an MTN store.

According to reports, an employee was held up at gunpoint while the men helped themselves to smart watches and cellphones before fleeing the scene.

Guards gave chase after the suspects and managed to recover some of the items. No arrests have been made at this stage.

No injuries were reported and police are investigating further.

The commercial property services company has been involved in the 36 000m2 retail component of the R4.3 billion mixed-use project when it was appointed as exclusive leasing agent for the development in 2014.

Co-developed by Vivian Reddy, the mall officially opened its doors in November and is part of a multi-million rand mixed-use project made up of the Radisson Blu Hotel and Oceans Apartments.

Notably, the mall has two large, state-of-the-art anchor tenants, Woolworths and Checkers Fresh X, as well as an additional 120 tenants made up of a compelling mix of sought-after local and international brands.

IOL

