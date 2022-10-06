Police launch manhunt for killers of EFF councillor gunned down in Rustenburg

Rustenburg - Police in Phokeng have launched a manhunt for the killers of EFF councillor Tsietsi Mohulatsi, who was gunned down at an informal settlement in Freedom Park on Wednesday night. The EFF in the North West has called for swift arrests and has also said it will give the police space to find Mohulatsi’s killers.

Story continues below Advertisement

"As the Economic Freedom Fighters, we are saddened by the shooting and killing of our councillor. “We do not want to speculate on what is the cause of his shooting. “We will allow the SAPS to investigate and come back to us and brief us on what is the cause," said EFF spokesperson North West provincial Papiki Babuile.

He called on anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the killers to come forward. Mohulatsi, 58, the Economic Freedom Fighters councillor in the Rustenburg municipality, was shot dead inside his bakkie in Freedom Park informal settlement outside Rustenburg on Tuesday. "Mohulatsi’s lifeless body was found inside his white Nissan Navara bakkie at Freedom Park informal settlement between Extension 4 and 5 outside Phokeng in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 4 October 2022, with what appeared to be gunshot wounds on his upper body," said North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The victim’s body was spotted by passers-by, who reported the incident to the police. The motive of the incident is yet to be determined, and investigations are still underway. No arrests have been effected at this stage." He said police in Phokeng have launched a manhunt for Mohulatsi's killers. "The police request anybody who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact the Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Seatile Modisane on 076 834 3531. Alternatively, the South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Stop can be called on 0860 010 111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App," Brigadier Mokgwabone said.

Story continues below Advertisement