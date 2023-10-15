Police launch manhunt for murder suspect who shot dead Cash-In-Transit guard after tussling for gun

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for a gunman who snuck up on a Cash-In-Transit security officer and shot him dead at a hardware store in Orange Farm after a brief tussle for the firearm. The gruesome altercation was caught on CCTV cameras at the Cashbuild Hardware in Orange Farm on Thursday and went viral on Saturday when the CCTV footage was circulated on social media platforms.

In the footage, the G4S CIT guard is seen pushing a trolley of cash towards the cash van when an armed gunman emerges from within the hardware store and points him with a firearm at close range. The G4S guard appears to co-operate as the gunman robs him of his cellphone and shoves it in his own pocket. The cash guard then suddenly throws a punch towards the robber and they bothfall to the ground, but his firearm remains in his hands as the cash guard tries to use his legs to disarm him. The robber manages to overpower the cash guard and he quickly aims his firearm and fires several shots to the upper body which appears to kill the guard instantly. The limping guard is seen walking away with the money.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said police had launched a hunt for the armed CIT robbers who fled with an undisclosed sum of money. “According to information at the police disposal, one of the security guards went inside the business premises to collect cash and was suddenly pointed with a fiream by the suspect inside the building. “During brawl the suspect fatally shot the security guard three times, on the leg, left arm and in the head,” said Mathe.

Police are investigating a case of murder, robbery and attempted murder. “The suspect took the full bag of cash from the deceased and fled the scene. “There was another suspect outside the building keeping observations and armed with an AK-47 rifle.

“The suspect started firing on the driver window side who remained behind in the cash van. The driver was not injured and managed to drive away from the scene towards Grasmere toll gate,” said Mathe. She said eight AK47 cartridges and three 9mm cartridges were found on the crime scene. Police also said the suspects fled the scene in a white VW Polo sedan with no registration. Sedibeng Flying Squad, K9 and TRT units have been activated to all exit routes for the suspects to be arrested outside Orange Farm.