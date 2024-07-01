Police launch manhunt for rhino poaching suspects

The stock theft and endangered species unit (STESU) of the South African Police Service Limpopo has launched a manhunt for two suspects who managed to enter a game reserve in Makhado and killed two rhinos. The first incident took place on Friday, June 28, in the afternoon and the second incident took place in the same game reserve on Saturday morning.

According to the report, park employees were patrolling the area and found two rhinos that had been shot dead, and their horns removed. The suspects had jumped over the fence and taken off on foot. The employees reported the incident in the early hours of June 29 but unfortunately could not identify the suspects. The South African department of environmental affairs reports an increase in rhino poaching with 499 killlings recorded in 2023, up by 51 from 448 in 2022.

In the 2023 poaching report, 406 rhinos were killed on state properties and 93 rhinos were killed in private parks, reserves and farms. The police have appealed to the public for any information that will assist them in their investigations that could lead to the arrest of the suspects. People can contact the investigating officer Constable Madoro Ndivhaleni at 082 319 9545; use the crime stop number 08600 10111; report at the nearest police station; or use the MySAPSApp.