Cape Town - Police have launched a manhunt for suspects who opened fire and killed five family members at their Lusikisiki home on Monday. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said they were alerted to the shooting incident, which occurred at 1am on Monday, by community members who heard gunshots.

Kinana said on arrival at the scene; they found five family members aged between nine and 78 who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. “They were declared dead at the crime scene and two children aged one and eight escaped unharmed. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage,” he said. Kinana added that police had registered five cases of murder for investigation.

Meanwhile, the acting provincial commissioner, Major General Zithulele Dladla, called for the immediate mobilisation of all resources to ensure a speedy arrest of the suspects responsible for the killing of the family. Dladla further said that anyone with information that could lead to the arrests was asked to contact a nearest police station. “Information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated confidentially, and callers may remain anonymous,” Dladla added.