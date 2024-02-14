Police launch manhunt for suspects who ambushed White River farmer, left him for dead after farm attack

Police have launched a manhunt for three armed suspects who ambushed and attacked a 66-year-old farmer and left him for dead in a brutal farm attack. The farmer suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, arm and leg.

The gunmen then ransacked the farmer’s house and fled with his delivery vehicle, which was later recovered. Police said the incident took place on Sunday, near the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport around 4pm. According to News24, the farmer was on a ride-on lawnmower when he was ambushed by gun-toting robbers.

Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson Captain Magonseni Nkosi told IOL that the police were informed about the incident at around 6pm and on arrival, police were informed that the victim had already been transported to the hospital. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, but is recovering in hospital.” Nkosi said it is alleged three armed suspects attacked the victim before they ransacked his house.

“Some household items were allegedly robbed, including a light delivery vehicle, which was later found abandoned not far from the victim's place of residence.” By Wednesday, police said no arrests had been made and White River SAPS were investigating a case of armed robbery and attempted murder. ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said they received a call from a neighbour for help just before 6pm.

“When we arrived at the scene, it was found that the patient had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and a broken right arm. “He was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital in a stable condition.” A private security company in the area told News24 that the victim had walked 2 kilometres to get help.