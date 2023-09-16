Police launch manhunt for two men who gunned down unsuspecting off duty cop

Mpumalanga police commissioner has mobilised a 72 hours activation plan following the shooting of an off-duty police officer by two men at Kanyamazane outside Nelspruit on Friday, September 15. According to police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, Sergeant Nhlanhla Petros Sigage, 41, was with other people at a certain business premises just before 8pm when the two men speaking fluent Zulu came in and bought bottled water.

“Out of the blue, the two men reportedly drew firearms then blatantly shot at Sergeant Sigage at a close range. One of those that were with him is said to have sustained some injuries after being shot also as he was trying to run,” said Mdhluli. Mdhluli said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle which is yet to be identified. “The lifeless body of the SAPS member was found with multiple gunshot wounds and he was unfortunately certified dead at the scene meanwhile the other man who was injured during the incident was taken to a medical facility for treatment,” he said.

He added that a case of murder with an additional charge of attempted murder has been opened. The deceased was attached to visible policing unit in Pienaar Police Station. “The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. Circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of the probe,” said Mdhluli.

Meanwhile, provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said she was concerned with the senseless killings of police officers. ''The killing of members should immediately stop because it hampers our efforts to reduce and eventually end crime. An attack to a police officer is an indirect attack to the state. Those responsible will be hunted down and be brought to book,“ she said. Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators may call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP.