Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Police launch murder investigation after the burnt body of a 65-year-old woman is found in her flat

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg - Humewood police opened a murder case after the discovery of a partially burnt body of a 65-year-old woman in her flat on Tuesday.

The elderly woman was found lifeless and ablaze in the bedroom of her Fernkloof flat in Park Drive, Qqeberha.

According to Colonel Priscilla Naidoo, the investigation initially started as an inquest. However, evidence collected at the scene of the fire suggests foul play.

“Tuesday Afternoon, police have recovered the vehicle, a white Ford Fiesta belonging to the deceased woman. The vehicle was found abandoned in Victoria Drive. The woman cannot be named until her next of kin can be traced, and according to sources, she has a son in Gqeberha. Therefore, police need to urgently locate him,” said Naidoo.

Police urged anyone with have information that could assist them in the investigation to contact Detective Constable Ridwaan Baatjies at 073 130 3018, SAPS Humewood at 041 504 5019, Crime Stop at 0860 010 111 or the nearest police station.

IOL

