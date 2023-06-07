Police looking for man who stole lamps, find him hiding a stash of dagga

Durban – An Eastern Cape man, 30, has found himself on the wrong side of the law. Police say they were looking for lamps he allegedly stole from a spaza shop when they uncovered five bags of dagga and an unlicensed firearm.

The man was arrested in Khayelitsha location in Frankfort, on Monday. Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said a police patrol vehicle acted on information about a person, who allegedly stole lamps from a local spaza shop. “Moments later, police pounced on the unsuspecting man at his house in Frankfort.

“After a search was conducted on the premises for the ‘stolen lamps’, police found five plastic bags that were containing loose dagga and an unlicensed 9mm pistol with one empty magazine.” Mawisa said the suspect is due to appear in Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, for charges of possession of dagga and possession of unlicensed firearm. The Amathole district commissioner Major-General Ngangema Xakavu commended the working relationship between residents and the SAPS in fighting crime.

“This arrest was made possible by the efforts from members of the public.” In another incident, an Eastern Cape woman, 60, was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs. Police said the woman was arrested in the Burgersdorp area.