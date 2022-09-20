Police major-generals among six arrested over R54m SAPS tender

Johannesburg - Two major generals, a former lieutenant-general and a lieutenant-colonel were among six people arrested in connection with a 2016 police tender worth of over R54 million. The six suspects also include two businessmen who were arrested on Monday in Durban, Bloemfontein and Pretoria.

Story continues below Advertisement

Two of the suspects were arrested as they were boarding domestic flights from OR Tambo International Airport to Cape Town and Durban. According to Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka, the high-ranking and seasoned police officials as well as the businessmen are expected to appear at the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday, September 21, on charges of fraud, corruption and theft. “The arrests are a result of joint stakeholder co-operation between the Investigating Directorate (ID) and Ipid secondments assigned to the ID,”said Seboka.