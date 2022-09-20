Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Police major-generals among six arrested over R54m SAPS tender

SAPS trainees during the SAPS National Commemoration Day 2015 held at the Union Buildings. Picture: Phill Magakoe

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - Two major generals, a former lieutenant-general and a lieutenant-colonel were among six people arrested in connection with a 2016 police tender worth of over R54 million.

The six suspects also include two businessmen who were arrested on Monday in Durban, Bloemfontein and Pretoria.

Two of the suspects were arrested as they were boarding domestic flights from OR Tambo International Airport to Cape Town and Durban.

According to Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka, the high-ranking and seasoned police officials as well as the businessmen are expected to appear at the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday, September 21, on charges of fraud, corruption and theft.

“The arrests are a result of joint stakeholder co-operation between the Investigating Directorate (ID) and Ipid secondments assigned to the ID,”said Seboka.

Furthermore these arrests are said to endorse the Investigating Directorate’s commitment to dealing with corruption and state capture regardless of where it manifests itself.

IOL

