Police make over 900 arrests during Operation Shanela

Operation Shanela continues to put criminals behind bars, with over 900 arrests between Thursday, August 10 and Sunday, August 13, 2023, for various offences in the North West Province. The arrests included:

13 for murder 10 for rape 270 for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and assault common

15 for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition 22 for aggravated robbery 45 for driving under the influence of alcohol

6 for illegal dealing in liquor 30 for burglaries at residential and business premises 59 for possession of drugs

44 for dealing in drugs. Furthermore, seven unlicensed liquor premises were closed, and 84 suspected undocumented foreign nationals were taken in for processing. Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said: "during the operations and execution of various actions, 1,344 persons and 1,056 vehicles were searched. The operation also led to inspection of 66 licensed liquor premises, 39 second-hand goods dealers, and 10 recyclers / scrapyards."

The operation also led to the confiscation of eight firearms. Police also recovered various other substances and properties, including liquor, various drugs, including crystal meth and dagga, three cellphones and one vehicle. "In the operation that was held at Boons and Koster, two people were apprehended, one for possession of dagga. The dagga was found in 21 refuse bags; at 29 kilogrammes, it was worth the street value of R10,000," said Funani.