Police Minister Bheki Cele to visit the family of missing Joshlin Smith

The top brass of the South African Police Services (SAPS) is expected to visit the family of missing Joshlin Smith on Saturday morning in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape. Police Minister Bheki Cele together with management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) led by Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, are expected to engage the community of Saldanha Bay following false reports pertaining to the search for Joshlin, who went missing on February 19.

The Grade 1 Diazville Primary School pupil was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. Her mother Kelly last saw her when she returned to work at 12pm and left the little girl at home in the care of her boyfriend. Police have confirmed that the search to reunite Joshlin with her family was on-going.

The community engagement is set to kick of at 11:30am at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay. Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said minister Cele will also lead the police delegation in visiting the family of the grade one pupil. “He will provide them with an update on the progress of the investigation into the disappearance of Joshlin.”

The City of Cape Town said it had dispatched its resources to Saldanha Bay to bolster the search for Joshlin after police pulled back resources. Investigators, K9 unit search dogs, drones, Marine Unit members, boats, and experienced volunteers were among the resources deployed. Anyone with information on Joshlin’s whereabouts is requested to contact investigating officer, Sergeant Millstine, of Vredenburg FCS at 079 879 8588 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Alternatively Missing Children SA at 072 6477464.