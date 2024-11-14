Police minister heads to Stilfontein as efforts continue to rescue ‘starving and dehydrated’ illegal miners trapped underground

As the debate rages on about what to do with illegal miners in the North West, the Ministry of Police said it will go to the site and look to find an amicable way to conclude the matter. The Ministry of Defence will also visit the Stilfontein area, where many illegal miners reportedly continue to operate underground.

Over 1,000 persons have surfaced and have been detained for unlawful mining. There remains approximately 4,5000 illegal miners who are still underground. Police Ministry spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi, said this visit will reiterate the government’s commitment to completing this operation safely and legally. “The visit comes amid ongoing efforts by the SAPS and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), under Operation Vala Umgodi, to ensure that illegal miners who are still underground return to the surface safely,” Mogotsi said.

She went on to say that despite repeated appeals, many illicit miners have yet to reappear and that the visit will underscore the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order and preventing illegal activities. “The visit seeks to interact and engage law enforcement agencies on the ground, engage the North West government and mining leadership, including other relevant stakeholders and to further assess progress on the ground, challenges and work out appropriate responses.” The visit will take place at the Stilfontein area on Friday, November 15 at 10am.