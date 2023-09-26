Police minister says net is closing on AKA’s killers but cops need time to ‘deliver final blow’

Police minister, Bheki Cele, says police are closing in on the suspects linked to the murder of SA artist, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes. However, the minister says police need time in order to ensure a watertight case. Speaking during a media briefing on the police’s recent takedown successes, Cele said arrests are imminent and is asking for police to be given time to thoroughly investigate the case.

“The cars have been found, people have been identified even the firearm that was used, has been found. So they are chasing the person and are not very far off from dealing the final blow to this case,” Cele said. He pleaded for police to be given time to investigate the matter. “Police must resist the push that might end breaking their case before they achieve the proper investigation. The investigation is continuing,” Cele said.