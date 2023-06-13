Police ministry ordered to pay R50 000 to Ennerdale man for unlawful arrest and detention

Durban - The police ministry has been ordered to pay an Ennerdale man R50 000 following his unlawful arrest and detention in July 2013.
Steven Morris was arrested and charged for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and detained for over 11 hours before he was released without appearing in court.
According to court documents, Morris was asleep at his home when police arrived and said they were looking for a man named “Tots”.
Morris said he told police that he did not assault anyone and was arrested, handcuffed and taken to the police station without being allowed to change out of his pyjamas or get a jacket.
Morris said he was detained in a cell with 15 other people and was denied his call.
High profile court stories that landed on the court roll in 2021
Finetown residents feel costly effect as clinic remains closed
Alert cops at eSwatini border arrest suspect who tried to smuggle VW Polo stolen in Gauteng last year
More than 1 450 suspects arrested by Gauteng police over Heritage Day weekend
Arrest of sangoma asked to cleanse firearms said to have been used to fetch ‘ghost money’, was lawful, says court
Shooting incident in Ennerdale leaves 7 people dead and 4 wounded after scrap over chicken feet
Court documents stated that Morris was called out of the cell and taken to a hold facility with other suspects in preparation for transport to court.
Morris testified that he was kept at the Vereeniging Court cells until late in the afternoon and released without appearing in court.
“He testified that no provision for transportation was made. He felt embarrassed and humiliated as he, as an adult man, had to walk in pyjamas in public in Vereeniging, and had to request transport money from a woman who he knew who worked in the mall," court documents read.
Acting Judge M T Jordaan, of the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, ruled that Morris’s arrest was unlawful.
Jordaan also ordered the police minister to pay Morris R50 000, 15 days after the date of the order.
IOL