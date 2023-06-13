Police ministry ordered to pay R50 000 to Ennerdale man for unlawful arrest and detention

Durban - The police ministry has been ordered to pay an Ennerdale man R50 000 following his unlawful arrest and detention in July 2013. Steven Morris was arrested and charged for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and detained for over 11 hours before he was released without appearing in court.

According to court documents, Morris was asleep at his home when police arrived and said they were looking for a man named “Tots”. Morris said he told police that he did not assault anyone and was arrested, handcuffed and taken to the police station without being allowed to change out of his pyjamas or get a jacket. Morris said he was detained in a cell with 15 other people and was denied his call.

Court documents stated that Morris was called out of the cell and taken to a hold facility with other suspects in preparation for transport to court. Morris testified that he was kept at the Vereeniging Court cells until late in the afternoon and released without appearing in court. “He testified that no provision for transportation was made. He felt embarrassed and humiliated as he, as an adult man, had to walk in pyjamas in public in Vereeniging, and had to request transport money from a woman who he knew who worked in the mall," court documents read.