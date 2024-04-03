Police monitoring threats of shutdown in Limpopo, residents urged to remain vigilant

Limpopo police have issued a stern warning to residents following social media posts of a potential shutdown in the province on Thursday.
Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe told residents of Limpopo, particularly in Seshego, Mankweng, Lebowakgomo and Ga-Matlala, that police are closely monitoring these developments. Police is on high alert for any eventualities that may arise.
Hadebe encouraged community members to continue with their normal duties without fear of being intimidated or attacked.
"Law enforcement agencies are prepared to deal decisively and harshly with any individuals found responsible for instigating or participating in activities aimed at disrupting public order and safety. SAPS will utilise all available resources to maintain law and order and ensure the protection of citizens and property," Hadebe said in a statement.
Meanwhile, police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba further urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or threats to the nearest police station or through the SAPS emergency hotline.
In a statement posted on its website, the Polokwane Municipality said it was concerned over the expected illegal activities intended to disrupt normal municipal and business operations in the city.
The municipality added that it had not approved any march or shutdown as no applications were received from protesters.
“As a result, Thursday, April 4 2024, is a regular working day. All roads and businesses, including shopping centres and schools, are expected to operate during their normal operating hours. Law enforcement will be on high alert to ensure uninterrupted operations,” said the municipality.
IOL News