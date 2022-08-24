Police nab four men making aluminium pots with stolen copper

Durban - Four men have appeared in court over allegations they used stolen copper to make aluminium pots. Police said on Monday afternoon, the Economic Infrastructure Task Team and other role players followed up on information regarding a warehouse that was manufacturing aluminium pots at EMbuthisweni in KwaMakhutha.

According to police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, on arrival, they found four men who were manufacturing pots. “Police enquired about the melted copper that they were using to make the pots. “They were unable to prove where they obtained the raw material and they were arrested.”

Ngcobo said police seized copper and other tools that were used to manufacture the pots valued at R450 000. Police found four men manufacturing aluminium pots at a warehouse in EMbuthisweni in KwaMakhutha. Picture: SAPS The suspects, who are aged between 24 and 46, were arrested for possession of stolen goods, tampering with essential infrastructure and contravening the Immigration Act. They appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

