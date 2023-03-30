Police nab suspects in possession of drugs and a prohibited firearm and ammunition

Cape Town – Western Cape Operation Restore police and the operational response service landed suspects behind bars for possession of a prohibited firearm, ammunition and possession of drugs on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said that on Wednesday at about 7pm police members of Operation Restore were deployed in Mitchells Plain to combat crime.

“While they were busy with stop and search operations in Saturn Street, Rocklands, they spotted five suspicious males who changed direction and fled when they saw the marked police vehicles. “The members gave chase and managed to apprehend one male. They searched the suspect and confiscated a revolver with ammunition. “The 32-year-old suspect could not give a reasonable explanation of the firearm in his possession and was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition,” Van Wyk said.

Picture: SAPS Facebook Van Wyk said that at about 7.50pm on Wednesday, police informed members of Operation Restore deployed in Nyanga of a charcoal Ford Eco Sport that had earlier been reported as hijacked. “They immediately started searching for the vehicle and found it abandoned in Nkululeko Street in Crossroads. “No one was found close to the vehicle. Enquiries were made in the vicinity but nobody saw who parked the vehicle at the spot where it was found. The vehicle was then seized and taken to a safeguarding camp,” Van Wyk said.

In an unrelated matter on Wednesday, at about 9.30pm, members attached to the operational response service received information about a house in Mfuleni where drugs were being sold. Van Wyk said they immediately operationalised the information, went to the premises and searched the house. The members found drugs in the possession of a 38-year-old suspect, who was detained on a charge of possession of drugs. “He is due to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of drugs soon,” Van Wyk added.