Cape Town – The police in Lebowakgomo have arrested two suspects in connection with the theft of electrical cables at the provincial legislative premises.
The two suspects, aged 37 and 44, were apprehended in Lebowakgomo on Saturday at around 10.30 in the morning.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said that the security guards were patrolling the premises when they found a number of suspects busy digging electrical cables.
“The suspects reportedly fled in different directions when noticing the security guards and two of the suspects were cornered and apprehended,” Mojapelo said.
Mojapelo further added that police were immediately alerted and on arrival they found two suspects, searched them and found spades, spanners and picks as well as the stolen electrical cables with an estimated street value of R4 000.
Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe commended the police for their swift reaction and arresting the suspects. He further praised the security guards for their alertness and subsequently notifying the police.
The suspects appeared in Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court on Monday for theft of electrical cables.
IOL