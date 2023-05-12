Police nabbed suspect linked to Mpumalanga kidnapping incident

Cape Town - Police in Motetema have arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of two victims aged between 20 and 26 at Manapsane village in Motetema location. Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said that the suspect was traced and arrested at Vaalbank in Mpumalanga during Operation Thatha Zonke conducted on Thursday.

Ledwaba further added that police report revealed that the suspects were driving a white Mini Copper motor vehicle and kidnapped two victims from their homes at Manapsane, accusing them for stealing their (suspects) property including television sets in Motetema policing area. “Police managed to rescue the two Motetema victims and also two other male victims who were kidnapped at Vaalbank in Mpumalanga. “The four victims had serious injuries and were taken to a hospital for medical treatment, and one suspect was apprehended while the driver of Mini Cooper managed to evade arrest,” Ledwaba said.

More on this Men arrested on charges including rape, robbery and attempted murder escape from Limpopo police station

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest and called upon community members to provide more positive information that can lead to more arrests. “Anyone with information who can assist the police to arrest the suspects involved should contact Colonel Ngele on 082 573 3645 or Captain Mothokwa on 082 414 6464 or Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or MySAPS App,” Hadebe added. The arrested suspect will soon appear before the Magistrate’s Court in Motetema, and police investigations are still continuing.