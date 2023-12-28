Police need help identifying body found in Mpumalanga bushes on Christmas Day

Police in Mpumalanga are in pursuit of suspects after an unidentified man’s body was found in the bushes at Jeppes Reef on Christmas Day.
The man’s lifeless body was found with three gunshot wounds to his head at about 5.30am.
The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man remains unknown at the stage and has urged members of the public to come forward and assist with information with his family.
“It is reported that the police received information from the local ward councillor after being alerted by community members. When Schoemansdal police attended to the complainant, they found a male's body in the Mnyambazi stream with bullet wounds on his head. The victim was certified dead by paramedics at the scene,” Mohlala said.
He said the victim was found wearing black trousers, a black jacket, black boots, a blue beanie, and a blue hand glove on his right hand.
Mohlala said the victim seemed to be in his mid-30s and he is of average height and weight. The victim is medium-dark in complexion.
“The Schoemansdal police calls on anyone who might have lost a relative or have any knowledge of either the victim or the suspects behind his murder to contact Detective Sergeant Ntombi Mbokane on 082 923 1309 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.
“Alternatively, members of the community may send information via MySAPS app. Callers may opt to remain anonymous, and all received information will be treated as confidential,” Mohlala added.