Police need help identifying body found in Mpumalanga bushes on Christmas Day

Police in Mpumalanga are in pursuit of suspects after an unidentified man’s body was found in the bushes at Jeppes Reef on Christmas Day. The man’s lifeless body was found with three gunshot wounds to his head at about 5.30am.

The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man remains unknown at the stage and has urged members of the public to come forward and assist with information with his family. “It is reported that the police received information from the local ward councillor after being alerted by community members. When Schoemansdal police attended to the complainant, they found a male's body in the Mnyambazi stream with bullet wounds on his head. The victim was certified dead by paramedics at the scene,” Mohlala said. He said the victim was found wearing black trousers, a black jacket, black boots, a blue beanie, and a blue hand glove on his right hand.