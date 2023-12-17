Police need help identifying partially burnt body found in Tzaneen bushes

Limpopo police are seeking public assistance after discovering a brutally assaulted and partially burnt body of an unknown men in the bushes at Lefara Village in Maake area, Tzaneen. The gruesome discovery was made on Saturday morning.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, police received a complaint from community members about a body of an unknown man in the bushes. “Upon arrival and closer inspection, the body of an unknown male person was found with multiple injuries and partially burnt,” said Mashaba. Mashaba added that the man had dreadlocks and was wearing a gold ring on his left hand, black trousers and a white golf t-shirt. He added that burnt firewood was also found next to the body.

“The deceased is estimated to be between the ages of 30 and 37 years. A case of murder is being investigated,” he said. The motive for the incident is not yet known. In a similar incident in November, charred human remains were found inside an Audi TT in KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the vehicle was found in Waterloo. “Police responded to reports about a vehicle which was on fire along the M27 road. “After the fire was put off, a person was found burnt beyond recognition on the driver’s seat.