Police offer R200 000 reward for Namhla Mtwa’s killer

Cape Town - Police in the Eastern Cape have put up a R200 000 cash reward for any information that can lead to the arrest of a suspect involved in the murder of Namhla Mtwa. Mtwa, 34, who worked for the OR Tambo Municipality, was gunned down in her vehicle on April 21.

She was shot nine times and was declared dead at the scene. The incident occurred after 7pm when she arrived home in Sidwadawa View in Mthatha. No arrests have been made.

Claims have been made that Mtwa’s long-time boyfriend, an Eastern Cape businessman and member of the ANC, masterminded her murder. Mtwa apparently ended the relationship two months before her death and allegedly received a death threat from her former partner. Mtwa’s family revealed details found on her phone about their allegedly abusive relationship, and the public continues to bay for his blood.

Explicit images and videos of Mtwa’s injuries from the alleged abuse have been widely circulated on social media. “Intensive and sensitive investigation is currently underway in order to track, trace and arrest the culprit. The cash reward is therefore offered as part of the ongoing investigation process and to any individual who can provide information that will lead to the arrest, successful prosecution and subsequent conviction of the suspect responsible for the murder of the late Namhla Mtwa,” said provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone who can assist in the investigation by sharing information that will lead to positive identification and arrest of the suspect is requested to please contact the lead investigating officer Brigadier Venetia Masingi, at 082 040 6751 or call the Crime Stop number 0860 010 111. All the information supplied will be treated with strictest confidentiality,” Kinana added. [email protected] IOL